Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 25, 2020 in Charlottesville, VA

It will be a cold day in Charlottesville, with temperatures in the 30s. It looks like it will be a cold 37 degrees. 21 degrees is today's low. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Winds should be calm today, with forecast models showing mph wind conditions coming up from the West. Special National Weather Service Alert: Flood Warning until FRI 3:30 AM EST. Visit dailyprogress.com for more weather updates.