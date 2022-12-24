 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 24, 2022 in Charlottesville, VA

It might be a good day to stay inside, with temperatures barely hitting 26. We'll see a low temperature of 14 degrees today. We will see clear skies today. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from the West, clocking in at 12 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: Wind Chill Advisory until SAT 10:00 AM EST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit dailyprogress.com for local news and weather.

