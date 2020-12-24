 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 24, 2020 in Charlottesville, VA

Charlottesville people will see temperatures in the 60s today. It looks like it will be a moderate 60 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 33 degrees. Today's weather forecast is showing a 100% chance of precipitation. Don't plan on having much time for outdoor activities. Winds should be calm today, with winds reaching miles per hour, coming from the South. Special National Weather Service Alert: Flash Flood Watch from THU 1:00 PM EST until FRI 4:00 AM EST. Visit dailyprogress.com for more weather updates.

