Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 22, 2020 in Charlottesville, VA

Today's highs will be in the 50's. It looks to reach a crisp 52 degrees. A 27-degree low is forcasted. It should be a fairly cloudless day. The forecast is calling for clear skies. Winds should be calm today, with forecast models showing mph wind conditions coming up from Northwest. Keep an eye on dailyprogress.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

