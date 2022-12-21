Cool temperatures will blanket the Charlottesville area Wednesday. It looks like it will be a crisp 46 degrees. A 32-degree low is forecasted. We will see clear skies today. Winds should be calm today, with winds reaching 3 miles per hour, coming from the East. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on dailyprogress.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 21, 2022 in Charlottesville, VA
Related to this story
Most Popular
The chance to get snow in Virginia before Christmas is nudging upwards. The problem is deciphering exactly where, when and how much.
The potent Dec. 22-23 storm, which will mainly be rain, will unlock a plunge of polar air just in time for Christmas. The coldest holiday since 2000 is likely from New Jersey to North Carolina.
Temperatures in Charlottesville will be cool today. It should reach a nippy 44 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 24 degrees. It s…
Charlottesville residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. It looks like it will be a cold 44 degrees. 26 degrees is today's low. Today'…
The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Charlottesville Monday. It should reach a cool 47 degrees. 25 degrees is today's low. Partly …
For the drive home in Charlottesville: A mostly clear sky. Low 29F. Winds light and variable. Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Charlot…
Today's highs will be in the 50's. It looks to reach a cool 50 degrees. A 31-degree low is forecasted. We will see clear skies today. The area…
This evening's outlook for Charlottesville: Clear skies. Low 24F. Winds light and variable. Temperatures in Charlottesville will be cool tomor…
Tonight's weather conditions in Charlottesville: A mostly clear sky. Low 31F. Winds light and variable. Temperatures in Charlottesville will b…
Temperatures will likely be below average the week of Dec. 18, the week of Hanukkah. However, will it begin to look a lot like Christmas by the holiday at the end of the week? There's a strong signal for a storm on Dec. 24 - 25. However, Meteorologist Joe Martucci and Meteorologist Sean Sublette are skeptical as to whether the storm will come with the cold air seen days prior to it.