Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 20, 2022 in Charlottesville, VA

Charlottesville residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. It looks like it will be a cold 44 degrees. 26 degrees is today's low. Today's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. Winds should be calm today, with winds reaching 2 miles per hour, coming from Southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit dailyprogress.com for local news and weather.

