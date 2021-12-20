 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
From December 19th through December 26th we will be granting free access as a gift to our readers presented by Hazy Mountain Vineyards and Brewery
Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 20, 2021 in Charlottesville, VA

Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 20, 2021 in Charlottesville, VA

The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Charlottesville Monday. It should reach a cool 46 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 27 degrees today. It should be a fairly cloudless day. The forecast is calling for clear skies. Winds should be calm today, with forecast models showing 4 mph wind conditions coming up from Southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on dailyprogress.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

+4
December tornadoes: Rare but not unprecedented
Weather

December tornadoes: Rare but not unprecedented

  • Updated

On Monday, scientists and engineers continued their on-site survey work to determine the full scale of the tornadoes that devastated parts of the Mississippi Valley on Friday night. Some hindsight about what happened:

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Breaking Sports News

News Alert