Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 2, 2021 in Charlottesville, VA

Charlottesville people will see temperatures in the 60s today. It looks like it will be a pleasant 68 degrees. 46 degrees is today's low. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 11 miles per hour, coming from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on dailyprogress.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

