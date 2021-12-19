Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 19, 2021 in Charlottesville, VA

Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Charlottesville area. It looks like it will be a chilly 52 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 26 degrees. The area will see heavy rain today. Plan on a rainy day. Keep an eye on the radar, as there is a 75% chance of precipitation. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 10 mph wind conditions coming up from the North. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit dailyprogress.com for local news and weather.