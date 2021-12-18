 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 18, 2021 in Charlottesville, VA

Folks in the Charlottesville area will see highs in the 60s today. It looks to reach a comfortable 60 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 48 degrees today. Keep an eye on the radar before you head outside today, there is a slight chance of rain. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from the South, clocking in at 6 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit dailyprogress.com for more weather updates.

Local Weather

