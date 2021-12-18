Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 18, 2021 in Charlottesville, VA

Folks in the Charlottesville area will see highs in the 60s today. It looks to reach a comfortable 60 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 48 degrees today. Keep an eye on the radar before you head outside today, there is a slight chance of rain. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from the South, clocking in at 6 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit dailyprogress.com for more weather updates.
