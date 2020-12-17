 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 17, 2020 in Charlottesville, VA

The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Charlottesville Thursday. It looks like it will be a cold 44 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 29 degrees today. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Winds should be calm today, with winds reaching miles per hour, coming from the East. Special National Weather Service Alert: Special Weather Statement until THU 6:45 AM EST. Keep an eye on dailyprogress.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

