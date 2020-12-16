 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 16, 2020 in Charlottesville, VA

Temperatures will be just above freezing in Charlottesville today. It looks to reach a cold 36 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 27 degrees. Plan on a rainy day. Keep an eye on the radar, as there is a 100% chance of precipitation. Winds should be calm today, with forecast models showing mph wind conditions coming up from Northeast. Special National Weather Service Alert: Winter Storm Warning from WED 7:00 AM EST until THU 4:00 AM EST. Keep an eye on dailyprogress.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

