Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 15, 2022 in Charlottesville, VA

The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Charlottesville Thursday. It should reach a bitter 44 degrees. A 35-degree low is forecasted. The area will see heavy rain today. Plan on a rainy day. Keep an eye on the radar, as there is a 100% chance of precipitation. The Charlottesville area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 7 miles per hour, coming from the North. Special National Weather Service Alert: Winter Weather Advisory until THU 1:00 PM EST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on dailyprogress.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

Temperatures will likely be below average the week of Dec. 18, the week of Hanukkah. However, will it begin to look a lot like Christmas by the holiday at the end of the week? There's a strong signal for a storm on Dec. 24 - 25. However, Meteorologist Joe Martucci and Meteorologist Sean Sublette are skeptical as to whether the storm will come with the cold air seen days prior to it. 

