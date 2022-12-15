The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Charlottesville Thursday. It should reach a bitter 44 degrees. A 35-degree low is forecasted. The area will see heavy rain today. Plan on a rainy day. Keep an eye on the radar, as there is a 100% chance of precipitation. The Charlottesville area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 7 miles per hour, coming from the North. Special National Weather Service Alert: Winter Weather Advisory until THU 1:00 PM EST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on dailyprogress.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 15, 2022 in Charlottesville, VA
Related to this story
Most Popular
Temperatures will likely be below average the week of Dec. 18, the week of Hanukkah. However, will it begin to look a lot like Christmas by the holiday at the end of the week? There's a strong signal for a storm on Dec. 24 - 25. However, Meteorologist Joe Martucci and Meteorologist Sean Sublette are skeptical as to whether the storm will come with the cold air seen days prior to it.
Tonight's weather conditions in Charlottesville: Mostly clear skies. Low 29F. Winds light and variable. Cool temperatures will blanket the Cha…
Charlottesville folks should see highs in the 50's today. The forecast calls for it to be a crisp 50 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 2…
Charlottesville folks should see highs in the 50's today. The forecast calls for it to be a cool 51 degrees. 33 degrees is today's low. We'll …
Charlottesville residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. It looks like it will be a chilly 46 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperat…
Tonight's weather conditions in Charlottesville: A few clouds from time to time. Low 33F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead, Charlottesv…
Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Charlottesville today. It should reach a nippy 44 degrees. A 38-degree low is forecasted. Winds shoul…
Cool temperatures will blanket the Charlottesville area Tuesday. It should reach a cool 47 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 27 degrees …
See parts of the U.S. where history suggests the best chance of a white Christmas.
This evening's outlook for Charlottesville: Periods of rain. Low near 35F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall near a half…