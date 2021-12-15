Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 15, 2021 in Charlottesville, VA

Charlottesville temperatures will reach the 50's today. It looks like it will be a chilly 56 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 40 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Winds should be calm today, with winds reaching 4 miles per hour, coming from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit dailyprogress.com.