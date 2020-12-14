 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 14, 2020 in Charlottesville, VA

Charlottesville residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. It looks to reach a crisp 49 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 28 degrees. The area will see heavy rain today. Plan on a rainy day. Keep an eye on the radar, as there is a 100% chance of precipitation. The Charlottesville area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 8 mph wind conditions coming up from the North. Visit dailyprogress.com for more weather updates.

