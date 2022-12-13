Cool temperatures will blanket the Charlottesville area Tuesday. It should reach a cool 47 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 27 degrees today. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Winds should be calm today, with winds reaching 2 miles per hour, coming from the East. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit dailyprogress.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 13, 2022 in Charlottesville, VA
The ingredients are there for a cold and snowy pattern. However, they need to be cooked into nor'easters and coastal storms. Meteorologist Sean Sublette at the Richmond Times Dispatch and Meteorologist Joe Martucci at The Press of Atlantic City dive deeper into the weather pattern for the week of Dec. 12 to see if they'll get put together.
