Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 11, 2022 in Charlottesville, VA

Charlottesville folks should see highs in the 50's today. The forecast calls for it to be a cool 51 degrees. 33 degrees is today's low. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. Winds should be calm today, with forecast models showing 5 mph wind conditions coming up from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on dailyprogress.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.