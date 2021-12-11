 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 11, 2021 in Charlottesville, VA

Warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Charlottesville area. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 70 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 40 degrees. Periods of heavy rain are predicted. Rain is expected for this Saturday. Forecasting models show a 79% chance of precipitation. Some wind is expected today, with forecast showing winds from the South, clocking in at 16 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit dailyprogress.com for local news and weather.

