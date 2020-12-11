 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 11, 2020 in Charlottesville, VA

Folks in the Charlottesville area will see highs in the 60s today. It looks like it will be a mild 63 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 44 degrees today. Today's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from the South, clocking in at 7 mph. Stay in the know. Visit dailyprogress.com for local news and weather.

