Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 10, 2022 in Charlottesville, VA

Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Charlottesville today. It should reach a nippy 44 degrees. A 38-degree low is forecasted. Winds should be calm today, with forecast showing winds from Northeast, clocking in at 4 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit dailyprogress.com.
The ingredients are there for a cold and snowy pattern. However, they need to be cooked into nor'easters and coastal storms. Meteorologist Sean Sublette at the Richmond Times Dispatch and Meteorologist Joe Martucci at The Press of Atlantic City dive deeper into the weather pattern for the week of Dec. 12 to see if they'll get put together.
