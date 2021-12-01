Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 1, 2021 in Charlottesville, VA

Charlottesville temperatures will reach the 50's today. The forecast calls for it to be a crisp 57 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 43 degrees today. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Winds should be calm today, with forecast models showing 5 mph wind conditions coming up from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit dailyprogress.com for local news and weather.