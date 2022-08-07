Hot temperatures are predicted today. It looks like it will be a balmy 89 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 71 degrees. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Models are suggesting a 23% chance of precipitation in today's outlook. The sunshine will be intense today; high UV indexes are forecasted. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 8 miles per hour, coming from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit dailyprogress.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Aug. 7, 2022 in Charlottesville, VA
