The Charlottesville area can expect a sizzling hot day. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher today with temperatures reaching a high of 91. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 65 degrees. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. Today's UV index is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Charlottesville area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 7 mph wind conditions coming up from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit dailyprogress.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Aug. 6, 2021 in Charlottesville, VA
Related to this story
Most Popular
Don't be fooled by the present lull in the tropical Atlantic: the months of August, September and October will bring more storms and hurricanes.
Hot temperatures are predicted today. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 86 degrees. A 65-degree low is forecasted. Expect clear skies tod…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 85 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 68 degrees today. We w…
The Charlottesville area can expect a very hot day. It looks like it will be a warm 86 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 63 degrees toda…
This evening in Charlottesville: Mostly clear. Low 62F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph. Thursday, Charlottesville folks should be prepared for high …
The forecast is showing a hot day in Charlottesville. It looks to reach a warm 84 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 62 degrees. I…
Shelter opened at Walton Middle School.
Charlottesville folks should be prepared for high temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 89 degrees. Today's forecasted low tem…
Charlottesville's evening forecast: Mostly cloudy skies. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low 63F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph. The forecast is sh…
Don’t be fooled by the present lull in the tropical Atlantic: the months of August, September and October will bring more storms and hurricanes.