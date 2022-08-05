The forecast is showing a hot day in Charlottesville. Temperatures are projected to be a quite sizzling high of 91. Today has the makings of a perfect day to hit the pool or find a nice air-conditioned room. 71 degrees is today's low. Plan on a rainy day. Keep an eye on the radar, as there is a 72% chance of precipitation. The UV index today is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 7 mph wind conditions coming up from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit dailyprogress.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Aug. 5, 2022 in Charlottesville, VA
Related to this story
Most Popular
🎧 The Lee Weather Team talks with North Carolina climatologist Kathie Dello about extreme heat.
As recent deluges in St. Louis and Kentucky show, flash flooding can happen in urban and rural areas, with deadly results in either setting.
A NOAA analysis shows a steady increase in the average number of heat waves per year, with about two in the 1960s and six per year in the 2010s.
Charlottesville folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks to reach a balmy 86 degrees. A 67-degree low is forecasted. We'll see…
The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Charlottesville community. It looks to reach a pleasant 76 degrees. We'll see a low temperat…
Charlottesville folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks to reach a warm 87 degrees. A 72-degree low is forecasted. Partly clo…
Charlottesville folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a quite blazing high of 92. Today has the mak…
Charlottesville folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a quite blazing high of 96. Today has the mak…
Charlottesville folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks to reach a balmy 88 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 69…
The Charlottesville area can expect a very hot day. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher today with temperatures reaching a high of 91 …