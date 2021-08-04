The forecast is showing a hot day in Charlottesville. It looks to reach a warm 84 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 62 degrees. It should be a fairly cloudless day. The forecast is calling for clear skies. The UV index today is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 10 mph wind conditions coming up from Northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit dailyprogress.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Aug. 4, 2021 in Charlottesville, VA
Related to this story
Most Popular
Shelter opened at Walton Middle School.
Hot temperatures are predicted today. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 86 degrees. A 65-degree low is forecasted. Expect clear skies tod…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 85 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 68 degrees today. We w…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Charlottesville. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher today with temperatures reaching a high of 9…
The Charlottesville area can expect a very hot day. It looks like it will be a warm 86 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 63 degrees toda…
The weather may be a big factor for the afternoon commute, or for traveling across the commonwealth later today.
This evening's outlook for Charlottesville: Clear to partly cloudy. Low 64F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph. Looking ahead, the Charlottesville area…
This evening's outlook for Charlottesville: Isolated thunderstorms during the evening, then skies turning mostly clear overnight. Low 73F. Win…
Charlottesville's evening forecast: Some clouds early will give way to generally clear conditions overnight. A stray shower or thunderstorm is…
Charlottesville's evening forecast: Partly cloudy during the evening followed by cloudy skies overnight. A stray shower or thunderstorm is pos…