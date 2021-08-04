 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Here is today's weather outlook for Aug. 4, 2021 in Charlottesville, VA

Here is today's weather outlook for Aug. 4, 2021 in Charlottesville, VA

The forecast is showing a hot day in Charlottesville. It looks to reach a warm 84 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 62 degrees. It should be a fairly cloudless day. The forecast is calling for clear skies. The UV index today is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 10 mph wind conditions coming up from Northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit dailyprogress.com for more weather updates.

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Breaking Sports News

News Alert