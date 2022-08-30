Here is today's weather outlook for Aug. 30, 2022 in Charlottesville, VA

The Charlottesville area can expect a sizzling hot day. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher today with temperatures reaching a high of 91 though it will feel even hotter at 96. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 65 degrees. Don't leave the house without an umbrella today! Today's outlook shows a 59% chance of rain. The sunshine will be intense today; high UV indexes are forecasted. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Charlottesville area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 10 miles per hour, coming from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on dailyprogress.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.