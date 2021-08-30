The Charlottesville area can expect a hot day. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day today with temperatures reaching a high of 94 though it will feel even hotter at 99. We'll see a low temperature of 70 degrees today. How likely is it that it'll rain on your picnic? The weather forecast calls for a 39% chance of rain. Today's UV index is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from the West, clocking in at 6 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit dailyprogress.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Aug. 30, 2021 in Charlottesville, VA
Related to this story
Most Popular
Hot temperatures are predicted today. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher today with temperatures reaching a high of 90 though it will…
The Charlottesville area can expect a sizzling hot day. Temperatures are projected to be a quite blazing high of 96. Today has the makings of …
Charlottesville folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher today with temperatures reaching a…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. Temperatures are projected to be a quite blazing high of 95. Today has the makings of a perfect day to h…
The Charlottesville area can expect a very hot day. Temperatures are projected to be a quite sweltering high of 96. Today has the makings of a…
This evening's outlook for Charlottesville: Partly to mostly cloudy skies with scattered thunderstorms before midnight. Low 73F. Winds light a…
The Charlottesville area can expect a sizzling hot day. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day today with temperatures reaching a high …
This evening's outlook for Charlottesville: Mostly cloudy skies early will become partly cloudy late. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possib…
“We often think in Virginia of flooding as a coastal phenomenon, where the reality is a lot of our flooding has taken place in non-coastal areas.”
This evening's outlook for Charlottesville: Mostly clear skies. Low 72F. Winds light and variable. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. Te…