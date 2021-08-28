The Charlottesville area can expect a sizzling hot day. Temperatures are projected to be a quite blazing high of 96. Today has the makings of a perfect day to hit the pool or find a nice air-conditioned room. 73 degrees is today's low. It should be a fairly cloudless day. The forecast is calling for clear skies. Keep an eye on the radar before you head outside today, there is a slight chance of rain. High UV indexes are expected. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. Winds should be calm today, with forecast models showing 5 mph wind conditions coming up from the East. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on dailyprogress.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Aug. 28, 2021 in Charlottesville, VA
Related to this story
Most Popular
“We often think in Virginia of flooding as a coastal phenomenon, where the reality is a lot of our flooding has taken place in non-coastal areas.”
The forecast is showing a hot day in Charlottesville. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day today with temperatures reaching a high of…
The Charlottesville area can expect a hot day. Temperatures are projected to be a quite sizzling high of 92. Today has the makings of a perfec…
Charlottesville folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher today with temperatures reaching a…
This evening's outlook for Charlottesville: Some clouds early will give way to generally clear conditions overnight. Low 72F. Winds light and …
Hot temperatures are predicted today. Temperatures are projected to be a quite blazing high of 95. Today has the makings of a perfect day to h…
The Charlottesville area can expect a very hot day. Temperatures are projected to be a quite sweltering high of 96. Today has the makings of a…
For the drive home in Charlottesville: Mainly cloudy. Low near 70F. Winds light and variable. Monday, Charlottesville folks should be prepared…
Yes, it's still summer. But just for fun, here's a look back at what winter was like the year you were born.
The Charlottesville area can expect a sizzling hot day. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day today with temperatures reaching a high …