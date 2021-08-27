The Charlottesville area can expect a sizzling hot day. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day today with temperatures reaching a high of 94 though it will feel even hotter at 102. Today's forecasted low temperature is 72 degrees. We will see clear skies today. Today's UV index is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Charlottesville area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 6 miles per hour, coming from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit dailyprogress.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Aug. 27, 2021 in Charlottesville, VA
Related to this story
Most Popular
“We often think in Virginia of flooding as a coastal phenomenon, where the reality is a lot of our flooding has taken place in non-coastal areas.”
The forecast is showing a hot day in Charlottesville. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day today with temperatures reaching a high of…
Yes, it's still summer. But just for fun, here's a look back at what winter was like the year you were born.
The Charlottesville area can expect a hot day. Temperatures are projected to be a quite sizzling high of 92. Today has the makings of a perfec…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 89 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 68 degrees. Pa…
This evening's outlook for Charlottesville: Some clouds early will give way to generally clear conditions overnight. Low 72F. Winds light and …
Charlottesville folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher today with temperatures reaching a…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. Temperatures are projected to be a quite blazing high of 95. Today has the makings of a perfect day to h…
Tonight's weather conditions in Charlottesville: Partly cloudy. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 68F. Winds light and variable.…
The Charlottesville area can expect a very hot day. Temperatures are projected to be a quite sweltering high of 96. Today has the makings of a…