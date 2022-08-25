 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Aug. 25, 2022 in Charlottesville, VA

Charlottesville folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It should reach a warm 88 degrees. 67 degrees is today's low. Expect periods of sun and clouds. High UV indexes are expected. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 7 miles per hour, coming from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit dailyprogress.com for local news and weather.

