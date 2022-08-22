 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Aug. 22, 2022 in Charlottesville, VA

The Charlottesville area can expect a very hot day. It looks like it will be a balmy 84 degrees. A 66-degree low is forecasted. There is a 34% chance of rain in the forecast. Check the radar before you head outside, and don't forget an umbrella. The sunshine will be intense today; high UV indexes are forecasted. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Charlottesville area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 7 mph wind conditions coming up from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit dailyprogress.com for local news and weather.

