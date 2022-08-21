Here is today's weather outlook for Aug. 21, 2022 in Charlottesville, VA

Today's temperature in Charlottesville will be warm. It looks to reach a pleasant 76 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 69 degrees today. Plan on a rainy day. Keep an eye on the radar, as there is a 85% chance of precipitation. The Charlottesville area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the South, clocking in at 6 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit dailyprogress.com for local news and weather.