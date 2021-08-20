 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Aug. 20, 2021 in Charlottesville, VA

Charlottesville will see warm temperatures this Friday. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 79 degrees. 67 degrees is today's low. Periods of thunderstorms are expected today. Plan on a rainy day. Keep an eye on the radar, as there is a 88% chance of precipitation. Winds should be calm today, with forecast showing winds from Northeast, clocking in at 5 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: Flash Flood Watch from FRI 2:00 AM EDT until FRI 12:00 PM EDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit dailyprogress.com for more weather updates.

