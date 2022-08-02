 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Aug. 2, 2022 in Charlottesville, VA

The Charlottesville area can expect a very hot day. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher today with temperatures reaching a high of 91 though it will feel even hotter at 94. We'll see a low temperature of 68 degrees today. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Today's UV index is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 7 miles per hour, coming from the West. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit dailyprogress.com.

