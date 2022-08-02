The Charlottesville area can expect a very hot day. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher today with temperatures reaching a high of 91 though it will feel even hotter at 94. We'll see a low temperature of 68 degrees today. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Today's UV index is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 7 miles per hour, coming from the West. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit dailyprogress.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Aug. 2, 2022 in Charlottesville, VA
