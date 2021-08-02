Hot temperatures are predicted today. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 86 degrees. A 65-degree low is forecasted. Expect clear skies today. High UV indexes are expected. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 6 miles per hour, coming from the North. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit dailyprogress.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Aug. 2, 2021 in Charlottesville, VA
