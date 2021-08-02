 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Aug. 2, 2021 in Charlottesville, VA

Hot temperatures are predicted today. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 86 degrees. A 65-degree low is forecasted. Expect clear skies today. High UV indexes are expected. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 6 miles per hour, coming from the North. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit dailyprogress.com for more weather updates.

