The Charlottesville area can expect a very hot day. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 84 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 71 degrees today. How likely is it that it'll rain on your picnic? The weather forecast calls for a 31% chance of rain. Today's UV index is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Charlottesville area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the South, clocking in at 7 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: Flood Warning until TUE 3:15 AM EDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit dailyprogress.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Aug. 17, 2021 in Charlottesville, VA
