The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Charlottesville community. It looks like it will be a pleasant 78 degrees. 59 degrees is today's low. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 7 miles per hour, coming from Northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit dailyprogress.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Aug. 16, 2022 in Charlottesville, VA
Related to this story
Most Popular
Officials in Williamsburg say a man was killed when a tree branch fell on his car as severe weather passed through the region.
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It looks to reach a warm 88 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 72 degrees. You may want to s…
This evening's outlook for Charlottesville: Variable clouds with scattered thunderstorms. Low 72F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 50…
The Charlottesville area can expect a sizzling hot day. It should reach a warm 84 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 66 degrees. P…
The Charlottesville area can expect a sizzling hot day. It should reach a balmy 81 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 63 degrees. …
Hot temperatures are predicted today. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 82 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 61 degrees today. Exp…
The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Charlottesville community. It should reach a mild 70 degrees. Today's forecasted low tempera…
Tonight's weather conditions in Charlottesville: Overcast with showers at times. Low 63F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 50%. Lookin…
Dust plays a major role in Earth’s climate.
This season has gotten off to a slower start compared to the last couple of years, but it is important to remember that June and July are only the first gear of hurricane season.