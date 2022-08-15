 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Aug. 15, 2022 in Charlottesville, VA

The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Charlottesville community. It should reach a mild 70 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 63 degrees. Scattered showers are in the forecast for the day. There is a 69% chance of precipitation in today's forecast. If you have outdoor activities on your schedule today, you might want to make alternate plans. Winds should be calm today, with forecast models showing 5 mph wind conditions coming up from the East. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on dailyprogress.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

