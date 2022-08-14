Here is today's weather outlook for Aug. 14, 2022 in Charlottesville, VA

The Charlottesville area can expect a sizzling hot day. It should reach a balmy 81 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 63 degrees. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The sunshine will be intense today; high UV indexes are forecasted. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Charlottesville area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 7 mph wind conditions coming up from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on dailyprogress.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.