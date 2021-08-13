Here is today's weather outlook for Aug. 13, 2021 in Charlottesville, VA

The forecast is showing a hot day in Charlottesville. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher today with temperatures reaching a high of 98 though it will feel even hotter at 105. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 72 degrees. How likely is it that it'll rain on your picnic? The weather forecast calls for a 36% chance of rain. Today's UV index is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from Southwest, clocking in at 8 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit dailyprogress.com.