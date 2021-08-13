The forecast is showing a hot day in Charlottesville. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher today with temperatures reaching a high of 98 though it will feel even hotter at 105. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 72 degrees. How likely is it that it'll rain on your picnic? The weather forecast calls for a 36% chance of rain. Today's UV index is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from Southwest, clocking in at 8 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit dailyprogress.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Aug. 13, 2021 in Charlottesville, VA
Related to this story
Most Popular
The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Charlottesville community. It should reach a mild 78 degrees. A 63-degree low is forecasted.…
Don't be fooled by the present lull in the tropical Atlantic: the months of August, September and October will bring more storms and hurricanes.
The forecast is showing a hot day in Charlottesville. Temperatures are projected to be a quite steamy high of 93. Today has the makings of a p…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Charlottesville. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher today with temperatures reaching a high of 9…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Charlottesville. Temperatures are projected to be a quite steamy high of 98. Today has the makings of a p…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Charlottesville. Temperatures are projected to be a quite blazing high of 90. Today has the makings of a …
This evening's outlook for Charlottesville: A few clouds from time to time. Low 63F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead, the Charlottesvi…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Charlottesville. Temperatures are projected to be a quite steamy high of 96. Today has the makings of a p…
Charlottesville's evening forecast: A few clouds. Low 69F. Winds light and variable. Monday, Charlottesville folks should be prepared for high…
Charlottesville's evening forecast: Considerable clouds early. Some decrease in clouds late. Low 72F. Winds light and variable. The forecast i…