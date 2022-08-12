Charlottesville folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks like it will be a balmy 82 degrees. A 59-degree low is forecasted. Expect periods of sun and clouds. High UV indexes are expected. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Charlottesville area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 7 miles per hour, coming from Northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit dailyprogress.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Aug. 12, 2022 in Charlottesville, VA
