The Charlottesville area can expect a sizzling hot day. It should reach a warm 84 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 66 degrees. Periods of thunderstorms are expected today. Rain is expected for this Thursday. Forecasting models show a 73% chance of precipitation. The sunshine will be intense today; high UV indexes are forecasted. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. Winds should be calm today, with forecast showing winds from Northeast, clocking in at 5 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit dailyprogress.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Aug. 11, 2022 in Charlottesville, VA
Related to this story
Most Popular
This season has gotten off to a slower start compared to the last couple of years, but it is important to remember that June and July are only the first gear of hurricane season.
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It looks to reach a warm 88 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 72 degrees. You may want to s…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher today with temperatures reaching a high of 94 though it will…
Charlottesville's evening forecast: Partly cloudy. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 71F. Winds light and variable. Monday, Char…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. Temperatures are projected to be a quite blistering high of 92. Today has the makings of a perfect day t…
For the drive home in Charlottesville: Partly cloudy skies. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 74F. Winds light and variable. The…
Charlottesville's evening forecast: Partly cloudy skies. Low 73F. Winds light and variable. The forecast is showing a hot day in Charlottesvil…
The Biden administration cited heat waves and the warming climate as serious health threats. Here's what you should know about heat and health.
This evening's outlook for Charlottesville: Variable clouds with scattered thunderstorms. Low 72F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 50…
In heat lightning you see the flash of light from the lightning, but you don’t hear the thunder the lightning produces.