The forecast is showing a hot day in Charlottesville. Temperatures are projected to be a quite steamy high of 98. Today has the makings of a perfect day to hit the pool or find a nice air-conditioned room. We'll see a low temperature of 74 degrees today. Expect clear skies today. The UV index today is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from Southwest, clocking in at 9 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on dailyprogress.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Aug. 11, 2021 in Charlottesville, VA
Related to this story
Most Popular
Don't be fooled by the present lull in the tropical Atlantic: the months of August, September and October will bring more storms and hurricanes.
The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Charlottesville community. It should reach a mild 78 degrees. A 63-degree low is forecasted.…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Charlottesville. Temperatures are projected to be a quite steamy high of 93. Today has the makings of a p…
This evening in Charlottesville: Mostly clear. Low 62F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph. Thursday, Charlottesville folks should be prepared for high …
The forecast is showing a hot day in Charlottesville. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher today with temperatures reaching a high of 9…
Don’t be fooled by the present lull in the tropical Atlantic: the months of August, September and October will bring more storms and hurricanes.
Charlottesville folks should be prepared for high temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 89 degrees. Today's forecasted low tem…
This evening in Charlottesville: Mainly cloudy. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low around 65F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. The forec…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Charlottesville. Temperatures are projected to be a quite blazing high of 90. Today has the makings of a …
This evening's outlook for Charlottesville: A few clouds from time to time. Low 63F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead, the Charlottesvi…