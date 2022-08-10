 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Aug. 10, 2022 in Charlottesville, VA

Hot temperatures are predicted today. It looks to reach a warm 88 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 72 degrees. You may want to stay in today, as there is a 74% chance of rain. High UV indexes are expected. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Charlottesville area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 6 mph wind conditions coming up from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit dailyprogress.com for local news and weather.

