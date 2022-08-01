 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Aug. 1, 2022 in Charlottesville, VA

Charlottesville folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks to reach a warm 87 degrees. A 72-degree low is forecasted. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. There is only a 24% chance of rain, but check the radar before you head outdoors. Today's UV index is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Charlottesville area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 7 miles per hour, coming from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit dailyprogress.com for more weather updates.

