Folks in the Charlottesville area will see highs in the 60s today. It looks to reach a mild 63 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 36 degrees. Today's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 7 miles per hour, coming from Northeast. Special National Weather Service Alert: Frost Advisory from SUN 2:00 AM EDT until SUN 10:00 AM EDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit dailyprogress.com for local news and weather.