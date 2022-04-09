 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 9, 2022 in Charlottesville, VA

Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Charlottesville area. The forecast calls for it to be a brisk 56 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 35 degrees. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The Charlottesville area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 10 mph wind conditions coming up from the West. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit dailyprogress.com for local news and weather.

