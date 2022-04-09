Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Charlottesville area. The forecast calls for it to be a brisk 56 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 35 degrees. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The Charlottesville area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 10 mph wind conditions coming up from the West. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit dailyprogress.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 9, 2022 in Charlottesville, VA
Related to this story
Most Popular
Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Charlottesville area. It looks to reach a mild 62 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is …
This evening in Charlottesville: Rain. Potential for heavy rainfall. Low 54F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall near an i…
This evening in Charlottesville: Clear. Low 34F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph. Monday, temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Charlottesville…
Charlottesville people will see temperatures in the 60s today. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 62 degrees. We'll see a low tempe…
Charlottesville people will see temperatures in the 60s today. It looks like it will be a mild 63 degrees. 47 degrees is today's low. We'll se…
Folks in the Charlottesville area will see highs in the 60s today. It should reach a pleasant 62 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperature…
Weather watches and warnings are issued for a wide variety of hazardous weather, including tornadoes, hurricanes, severe thunderstorms and flooding.
It will be a warm day in Charlottesville. It should reach a moderate 73 degrees. A 54-degree low is forecasted. We'll see sunshine today, but …
It will be a warm day in Charlottesville. It should reach a mild 70 degrees. A 54-degree low is forecasted. The forecast is calling for scatte…
This evening's outlook for Charlottesville: Rain showers early with clearing later at night. Low 39F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain…