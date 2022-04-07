Today's highs will be in the 50's. It looks to reach a brisk 57 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 42 degrees. Scattered showers are in the forecast for the day. Today's weather forecast is showing a 79% chance of precipitation. Don't plan on having much time for outdoor activities. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 9 mph wind conditions coming up from the North. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on dailyprogress.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 7, 2022 in Charlottesville, VA
Related to this story
Most Popular
Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Charlottesville area. It looks to reach a mild 62 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is …
Today's highs will be in the 50's. It looks like it will be a brisk 56 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 32 degrees today. We'll see sun…
This evening in Charlottesville: Clear. Low 34F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph. Monday, temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Charlottesville…
For the drive home in Charlottesville: A mostly clear sky. Low 32F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph. Folks in the Charlottesville area will see highs…
Charlottesville people will see temperatures in the 60s today. It looks like it will be a mild 63 degrees. 47 degrees is today's low. We'll se…
Folks in the Charlottesville area will see highs in the 60s today. It should reach a pleasant 62 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperature…
This evening in Charlottesville: Rain. Potential for heavy rainfall. Low 54F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall near an i…
Weather watches and warnings are issued for a wide variety of hazardous weather, including tornadoes, hurricanes, severe thunderstorms and flooding.
It will be a warm day in Charlottesville. It should reach a mild 70 degrees. A 54-degree low is forecasted. The forecast is calling for scatte…
There are steps you can take to prevent damage to your home and protect your family, both proactively and when storms are looming.