 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 7, 2021 in Charlottesville, VA

Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 7, 2021 in Charlottesville, VA

The Charlottesville area can expect a very hot day. It should reach a warm 84 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 55 degrees. We will see clear skies today. The sunshine will be intense today; high UV indexes are forecasted. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. Winds should be calm today, with winds reaching 5 miles per hour, coming from Northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit dailyprogress.com for local news and weather.

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Breaking Sports News

News Alert