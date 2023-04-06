The Charlottesville area can expect a sizzling hot day. It looks to reach a warm 83 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 53 degrees. There is a 65% chance of precipitation in today's forecast. If you have outdoor activities on your schedule today, you might want to make alternate plans. Today's UV index is medium. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from Southwest, clocking in at 9 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on dailyprogress.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 6, 2023 in Charlottesville, VA
